Best bowling figures in India vs England ODIs

Harbhajan Singh

Retired India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is number 7 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 5/31 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in March 2006 ODI in Delhi as India won by 39 runs.

Roonie Irani

Veteran England all-rounder Ronnie Irani is number 6 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 5/26 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in July 2002 ODI at the Oval as England won by 64 runs.

S Sreesanth

Controversial India pacer S Sreesanth is number 5 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/55 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in April 2006 ODI in Indore as India won by 7 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is number 4 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/25 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in July 2012 ODI in Nottingham as India won by 8 wickets.

Reece Topley

England pacer Reece Topley is number 3 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/24 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in July 2022 ODI at the Lord's as England won by 100 runs.

Ashish Nehra

Retired India pacer Ashish Nehra is number 2 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/23 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in February 2003 ODI World Cup match in Durban as India won by 82 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is number 1 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/19 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in July 2022 ODI at the Oval as India won by 10 wickets.