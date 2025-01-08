Best bowling figures in India vs England ODIs

Retired India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is number 7 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 5/31 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in March 2006 ODI in Delhi as India won by 39 runs.
Veteran England all-rounder Ronnie Irani is number 6 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 5/26 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in July 2002 ODI at the Oval as England won by 64 runs.
Controversial India pacer S Sreesanth is number 5 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/55 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in April 2006 ODI in Indore as India won by 7 wickets.
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is number 4 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/25 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in July 2012 ODI in Nottingham as India won by 8 wickets.
England pacer Reece Topley is number 3 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/24 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in July 2022 ODI at the Lord's as England won by 100 runs.
Retired India pacer Ashish Nehra is number 2 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/23 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in February 2003 ODI World Cup match in Durban as India won by 82 runs.
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is number 1 on the list with the best ODI bowling figures of 6/19 in India vs England ODIs. He registered those figures in July 2022 ODI at the Oval as India won by 10 wickets.
