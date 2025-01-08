Bowlers to take most wickets in India England ODIs

England pacer Steven Finn is #7 on the list with 28 wickets in 17 ODIs he played against India between 2011-15. He took the wickets at an average of 27.67 and a best of 5/33.
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath is #6 on the list with 35 wickets in 21 ODIs he played against England from 1992-2003. He took the wickets at an average of 23.68 and a best of 5/41.
Ex-India spinner Ravi Ashwin is #5 on the list with 35 wickets in 23 ODIs he played against England from 2011-17. He took the wickets at an average of 28.00 and a best of 3/28.
Another veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh is #4 on the list with 36 wickets in 23 ODIs he played against England from 2002-11. He took the wickets at an average of 25.33 and a best of 5/31.
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff is #3 on the list with 37 wickets in 30 ODIs he played against India between 1999-2008. He took the wickets at an average of 28.89 and a best of 5/56.
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is #2 on the list with 39 wickets in 26 ODIs he played against England from 2011-23. He took the wickets at an average of 24.41 and a best of 4/28.
Legendary England pacer James Anderson is #1 on the list with 40 wickets in 31 ODIs he played against India between 2003-15. He took the wickets at an average of 33.52 and a best of 4/18.
