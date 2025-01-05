BGT 2024-25: Best Bowling In An Innings

Boland took 6/45 in fifth Test of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Starc took 6/48 in second Test of the series in Adelaide during the day-night Test with the pink-ball.
Bumrah's best was took 6/76 in third Test of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Bumrah's second best was took 5/30 in opening Test of the series at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins took 5/57 in Adelaide during the day-night Test with the pink-ball.
Bumrah also took 5/57 during the iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Hazlewood took 4/29 in opening Test of the series at Optus Stadium in Perth.
