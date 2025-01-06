BGT 2024-25: Most Runs For A Batter Vs A bowler Without Getting Out

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Indian opener scored 63 runs in 122 balls across three innings vs Australia spinner Nathan Lyon without getting dismissed even once in BGT 2024-25.

Steve Smtih

The Aussie stalwart scored 53 runs in 63 balls across three innings vs India all-rounder Nitish Reddy without getting dismissed even once in BGT 2024-25.

Steve Smith

The Aussie number four also scored 52 runs in 71 balls across three innings vs India spinner Ravindra Jadeja without getting dismissed even once in BGT 2024-25.

Pat Cummins

The Aussie skipper scored 44 runs in 39 balls against India pacer Akash Deep across four innings without getting dismissed in BGT 2024-25.

Travis Head

Aussie southpaw Travis Head scored 44 runs in 55 balls against India spinner Ravindra Jadeja in one innings without getting dismissed in BGT 2024-25.

Virat Kohli

India star Virat Kohli scored 44 runs in 78 balls against Australia spinner Nathan Lyon in four innings without getting dismissed in BGT 2024-25.

Travis Head

Head was also the highest run scorer of the series with 448 runs in nine innings, followed by India's Yashasvi Jaiswal with 391 runs.