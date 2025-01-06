BGT 2024-25: Most Runs For A Batter Vs A bowler Without Getting Out

The Indian opener scored 63 runs in 122 balls across three innings vs Australia spinner Nathan Lyon without getting dismissed even once in BGT 2024-25.
The Aussie stalwart scored 53 runs in 63 balls across three innings vs India all-rounder Nitish Reddy without getting dismissed even once in BGT 2024-25.
The Aussie number four also scored 52 runs in 71 balls across three innings vs India spinner Ravindra Jadeja without getting dismissed even once in BGT 2024-25.
The Aussie skipper scored 44 runs in 39 balls against India pacer Akash Deep across four innings without getting dismissed in BGT 2024-25.
Aussie southpaw Travis Head scored 44 runs in 55 balls against India spinner Ravindra Jadeja in one innings without getting dismissed in BGT 2024-25.
India star Virat Kohli scored 44 runs in 78 balls against Australia spinner Nathan Lyon in four innings without getting dismissed in BGT 2024-25.
Head was also the highest run scorer of the series with 448 runs in nine innings, followed by India's Yashasvi Jaiswal with 391 runs.
