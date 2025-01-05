Most Wickets for India In BGT 2024-25

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah leads the chart with 32 wickets across five Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 28.

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj is second on the list with 20 wickets across five Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 47.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna is third with 6 wickets in one Test in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 17.80 and a strike rate of 27.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

All-rounder Reddy is fourth on the chart with 5 wickets across five Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 52.

Akash Deep

Akash Deep took 5 wickets across two Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 93.

Harshit Rana

Debutant Rana impressed with his 4 wickets across two Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 50.75 and a strike rate of 67.50.

Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran spinner Jadeja took four wickets across three Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 94.50.