Most Wickets for India In BGT 2024-25

Bumrah leads the chart with 32 wickets across five Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 28.
Siraj is second on the list with 20 wickets across five Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 47.
Prasidh Krishna is third with 6 wickets in one Test in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 17.80 and a strike rate of 27.
All-rounder Reddy is fourth on the chart with 5 wickets across five Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 52.
Akash Deep took 5 wickets across two Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 93.
Debutant Rana impressed with his 4 wickets across two Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 50.75 and a strike rate of 67.50.
Veteran spinner Jadeja took four wickets across three Tests in BGT 2024-25 for India at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 94.50.
{{ primary_category.name }}