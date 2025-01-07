Batters With Most Balls Faced In 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Series
By: Aditya Sahay
By: Aditya Sahay
Yashasvi Jaiswal tops the chart. The left-hander, who ended the series with a top score of 161, faced the most number of balls in the 2024-25 edition. He ended by facing 732 balls.
Steve Smith comes after Jaiswal in this list. The former Australian captain, who is now the deputy of Pat Cummins, ended by facing 571 balls in the series. He also returned with two centuries in the 2024-25 edition.
Marnus Labuchagne, the No. 3 batter of Australia, is at the third spot in this list. The right-hander ended the series by facing 559 balls. He ended the high-profile series with 232 runs, including three half-centuries under his belt.
KL Rahul occupies the fourth spot in this list. The Indian opener faced a total of 551 deliveries in the 2024-25 series held Down Under. While he had a good start, runs dried up for him as the series progressed ahead.
Travis Head -- who ended the series with 448 runs (most by any batter -- faced 484 balls during the five Tests. He struck at a whopping 92.56, including two centuries and a fifty under his belt.
Nitish Reddy made his debut in the format during the series. The batting all-rounder had a good run, facing 464 balls and scoring 298 runs with a best of 114. Thus, he has India's second highest run-getter as well.
Rishabh Pant comes at the seventh spot in this list. The swashbuckling left-hander, who returned with 255 runs in the series, faced 432 balls. Pant only managed a solitary half-century, which came during his final outing in this Australian summer.
{{ primary_category.name }}