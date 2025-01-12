Most Runs in India vs England T20Is

Kohli has scored 648 runs in 21 T20Is he has played against England at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 135. He has also hit five fifties with a highest score of 80 not out.
Buttler has scored 498 runs in 22 T20Is he has played against India at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 145. He has also hit four fifties with a highest score of 83 not out.
Former skipper Rohit has scored 467 runs in 16 T20Is he has played against England at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 140. He has also hit three fifties and a hundred with a highest score of 100 not out.
Roy has scored 356 runs in 15 T20Is he has played against India at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 132. He has also hit one fifty with a highest score of 67.
Morgan has scored 347 runs in 16 T20Is he has played against India at an average of 26.69 and a strike rate of 142. He has also hit two fifties with a highest score of 71.
Buttler has scored 331 runs in 10 T20Is he has played against India at an average of 41.37 and a strike rate of 134. He has also hit three fifties with a highest score of 86 not out.
SKY has scored 321 runs in 8 T20Is he has played against England at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 179. He has also hit one fifty and a hundred with a highest score of 117.
