Most ODI Runs For England in India

Jonny Bairstow has scored 338 runs for England in 10 ODIs he has played in India. He scored those runs at an average of 37.55 with a highest score of 124.
Andrew Strauss has scored 342 runs for England in 8 ODIs he has played in India. He scored those runs at an average of 48.85 with a highest score of 158.
Sir Alastair Cook has scored 351 runs for England in 11 ODIs he has played in India. He scored those runs at an average of 31.90 with a highest score of 76.
Mike Gatting has scored 434 runs for England in 14 ODIs he has played in India. He scored those runs at an average of 48.22 with a highest score of 115 not out.
Ian Bell has scored 471 runs for England in 14 ODIs he has played in India. He scored those runs at an average of 36.23 with a highest score of 113 not out.
Paul Collingwood has scored 473 runs for England in 19 ODIs he has played in India. He scored those runs at an average of 29.56 with a highest score of 93.
Kevin Pietersen has scored 929 runs for England in 21 ODsI he has played in India. He scored those runs at an average of 46 with a highest score of 111 not out.
{{ primary_category.name }}