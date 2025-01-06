BGT 2024-25: Batters To Score A Hundred In Series

India opener, touring first time Down Under, scored 161 in second innings of the first Test in Perth. It is also the highest individual score of the BGT 2024-25 series.
Aussie batter, aka India's nemesis, scored a brilliant 140 in Adelaide Test - the second one of BGT 2024-25 - played with a pink ball under the lights.
The Aussie followed his Adelaide performance with 152 in the drawn Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. He ended up as the highest run scorer in the series with 448 runs in nine innings.
The Aussie number four roared back in form with a sublime 101 at the Gabba in Brisbane - the third and only drawn Test of the BGT 2024-25.
India all-rounder impressed with his compact and attacking style of play - scoring 114 in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Steve Smith followed his Gabba performance with another hundred in Boxing Day Test - scoring 140 at the MCG - his second hundred of the BGT 2024-25.
India star Virat Kohli scored 100 not out in second innings in Perth - the first Test of the BGT 2024-25 - but never matched this performance again in the series.
{{ primary_category.name }}