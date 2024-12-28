India’s evolution: Analysing performances post T20 World Cup 2024 win

India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup marked the end of an era with the retirement of key players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, leaving significant gaps in the team.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) provided a pool of talent that allowed India to seamlessly fill these gaps, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping up as the new captain.
Post-World Cup, India demonstrated resilience and adaptability, winning a series against Zimbabwe 4-1, despite an initial loss, with notable performances from Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube.
India dominated Sri Lanka in a 3-0 series, showcasing their batting prowess by scoring over 200 runs in multiple matches, with Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi emerging as key players.
Against Bangladesh, India continued their dominance with a 3-0 series win, highlighted by Nitish Kumar Reddy's all-round performance and Sanju Samson's success in the opening slot.
In the series against South Africa, India won 3-1, consistently surpassing the 200-run mark, with Sanju Samson scoring two centuries and Tilak Verma also contributing a hundred.
Across these series, India's aggressive and fearless approach was evident, underscoring their depth and readiness to defend their title in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
The new-look Indian team, with its attacking mindset and strong bench strength, is well-prepared for future challenges and to maintain its status as a world champion.
