7 Highest Totals in Women's ODIs

India women scored 435/5 on January 15 against Ireland women - becoming only the third women team in history to score 400+ total in the ODIs. The other two teams are New Zealand Women and Australia Women. While the Kiwis have scored 400+ total four times in ODIs, Australia and India have done the same once each.
Australia's 412/3 is the sixth highest total in women's ODI. The Aussies achieved the total against Denmark women in December 1997. For AUS-W, skipper Belinda Clarke top scored with 229 not out off 155 - becoming first cricket male or female to score double ton in ODIs.
New Zealand's 418 is the fifth highest total in women's ODI. The Kiwis achieved the total against Ireland women in June 2018. For NZ-W, Sophie Devine top scored with 108 off 61 balls.
India's 435/5 is the fourth highest total in women's ODI. The Women in Blue achieved the total against Ireland women in January 2025. For IND-W, Pratika Rawal top scored with 154 off 129 balls while Smriti Mandhana scored 135 off 80 balls. Mandhana also scored fastest ODI ton for India women off 70 balls.
New Zealand's 440 is the third highest total in women's ODI. The Kiwis achieved the total against Ireland women in June 2018. For NZ-W, Amelia Kerr smashed a brilliant 223 not out off 45 balls while Leigh Kasperek hit 113 off 105 balls.
New Zealand's 455 is the second highest total in women's ODI and the first time 400-run mark was breached in the women's ODis. The Kiwis achieved the total against Pakistan women in January 1997. NZ-W bowled out PAK-W for 47 and won the match by 408 runs - the biggest win margin by runs on women's ODI history.
New Zealand's 491/4 is the highest total in women's ODI. The Kiwis achieved the total against Ireland women in June 2018. For NZ-W, skipper Suzie Bates top scored with 151 off 94 balls while Maddy Green hit 122 off 77 balls.
