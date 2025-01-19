7 Highest Partnerships in Champions Trophy

India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 178 runs for the second wicket against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Chasing a target of 265, the partnership ensured India win the match by nine wickets. Rohit eventually scored 123 not out while Kohli hit unbeaten 96.
South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and Jacques Kallis added 178 runs for the second wicket against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002. Chasing a target of 262, the partnership wasn't enough as India won the match by 10 wickets. Gibbs eventually scored 116 retired hurt while Kallis got out on 97.
West Indies' Wavell Hinds and Chris Gayle added 192 runs for the first wicket against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2004. Batting first, West Indies went to score 269/3 after the partnership and won the match by 138 runs. Gibbs eventually was out on 99 while Hinds got out on 82.
India's Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag added 192 runs for the first wicket against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002. Chasing a target of 270, the partnership ensured India win the match by eight wickets. Ganguly eventually scored 117 not out while Sehwag scored 126 before getting out.
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Yousuf added 206 runs for the fourth wicket against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009. The partnership helped Pakistan post a total of 302/9 and they eventually won the match by 54 runs. Malik eventually scored 128 while Yousuf scored 87 before getting out.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah added 224 runs for the fifth wicket against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The partnership helped Bangladesh chase down a target of 266 and win by five wickets. Shakib eventually scored 114 while Mahmudullah scored 102 not out.
Australia's Shane Watson and Ricky Ponting added 252 runs for the second wicket against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2009. The partnership helped Australia chase down a target of 257 by with nine wickets in hand. Watson eventually scored 136 not out while Ponting scored 111 not out.
