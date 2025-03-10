7 Bowlers Who Took Most Wickets in Champions Trophy 2025

Prashant Talreja
Mar 10, 2025, 03:56 PM
Photo Credit : AFP

India win Champions Trophy 2025

As India wins the Champions Trophy 2025 - Here's a look at the bowlers who took most wickets in the ICC tournament

Photo Credit : X/BCCI

Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 10 wickets

New Zealand pacer took tournament high 10 wickets in four games at a strike rate of 18.80 with a best of 5/42.

Photo Credit : AFP

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 9 wickets

The Indian mystery spinner took 9 wickets in three games at a strike rate of 20.00 with a best of 5/42.

Photo Credit : AFP

Mohammed Shami (India) - 9 wickets

The Indian pacer, making a comeback from a long injury layoff, took 9 wickets in five games at a strike rate of 27.33 and a best of 5/53.

Photo Credit : AFP

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) - 9 wickets

The Kiwi skipper took 9 wickets in five games at a strike rate of 33.33 with a best of 3/43.

Photo Credit : AFP

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand) - 8 wickets

The Kiwi all-rounder took 8 wickets in five games at a strike rate of 36.75 with a best of 4/26.

Photo Credit : AFP

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - 7 wickets

The Afghan all-rounder took 7 wickets in three games at a strike rate of 17.85 with a best of 5/58.

Photo Credit : AFP

Ben Dwarshuis (Australia) - 7 wickets

The Aussie pacer took 7 wickets in three games at a strike rate of 22.28 with a best of 3/47.

Photo Credit : AFP