7 Batters With Most Runs in Champions Trophy 2025

Prashant Talreja
Mar 10, 2025, 02:47 PM
Photo Credit : AFP

India win Champions Trophy 2025

As the Champions Trophy 2025 comes to an end with India lifting the ICC title - Have a look at top 7 batters with most runs in the tournament

Photo Credit : X/BCCI

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 263 Runs

The Kiwi opener scored 263 runs in four matches at an average of 65.75 with two tons and a highest of 112.

Photo Credit : AFP

Shreyas Iyer (India) - 243 Runs

The India batter scored 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60 with two fifties and a highest of 79.

Photo Credit : AFP

Ben Duckett (England) - 227 Runs

The English opener scored 227 runs in three matches at an average of 75.66 with one hundred and a highest of 165.

Photo Credit : AFP

Joe Root (England) - 225 Runs

The English number four batter scored 225 runs in three matches at an average of 75.0 with one hundred & a fifty along with a highest of 120.

Photo Credit : AFP

Virat Kohli (India) - 218 Runs

The Indian number three batter scored 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50 with one hundred & a fifty along with a highest of 100 not out.

Photo Credit : AFP

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 216 Runs

The Afghan opener scored 216 runs in three matches at an average of 72.0 with one ton and a highest of 177 - also the highest in Champions Trophy history.

Photo Credit : AFP

Tom Latham (New Zealand) - 205 Runs

The Kiwi batter scored 205 runs in five matches at an average of 51.25 with one ton and a fifty along with a highest of 118 not out.

Photo Credit : AFP