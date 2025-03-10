7 Batters With Most Runs in Champions Trophy 2025

As the Champions Trophy 2025 comes to an end with India lifting the ICC title - Have a look at top 7 batters with most runs in the tournament
The Kiwi opener scored 263 runs in four matches at an average of 65.75 with two tons and a highest of 112.
The India batter scored 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60 with two fifties and a highest of 79.
The English opener scored 227 runs in three matches at an average of 75.66 with one hundred and a highest of 165.
The English number four batter scored 225 runs in three matches at an average of 75.0 with one hundred & a fifty along with a highest of 120.
The Indian number three batter scored 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50 with one hundred & a fifty along with a highest of 100 not out.
The Afghan opener scored 216 runs in three matches at an average of 72.0 with one ton and a highest of 177 - also the highest in Champions Trophy history.
The Kiwi batter scored 205 runs in five matches at an average of 51.25 with one ton and a fifty along with a highest of 118 not out.
