6 Highest Individual Scores in ICC Champions Trophy Final

As India and New Zealand get ready for the Champions Trophy 2025 Final on Mar (9) In Dubai, have a look at the best individual performance by the batters in the ICC tournament final over the years:
The West Indies opener was the first one ever to score a ton the Champions Trophy Final - 103 vs SA in Wills International Cup (1998).
India skipper Sourav Ganguly scored 117 against New Zealand in Champions Trophy Final 2000 in Nairobi, Kenya.
The New Zealand all-rounder scored 102 not out in Champions Trophy Final 2000 against India and helped the Kiwis win their first ICC silverware.
The former England opener scored 104 in the Champions Trophy Final 2004 against West Indies but ended up on the losing side.
The Aussie all-rounder smashed his ways to 105 not out against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Final 2009 as the Kangaroos won the title.
The explosive Pakistan opener scored 114 against arch-rivals India in Champions Trophy Final 2017 and his team went on to win the trophy by 180 runs.
