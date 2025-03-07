6 Highest Individual Scores in ICC Champions Trophy Final

Prashant Talreja
Mar 07, 2025, 06:59 PM
Photo Credit : AFP

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final

As India and New Zealand get ready for the Champions Trophy 2025 Final on Mar (9) In Dubai, have a look at the best individual performance by the batters in the ICC tournament final over the years:

Photo Credit : X (@BCCI)

Philo Wallace (WI) - 103

The West Indies opener was the first one ever to score a ton the Champions Trophy Final - 103 vs SA in Wills International Cup (1998).

Photo Credit : AFP

Sourav Ganguly (IND) - 117

India skipper Sourav Ganguly scored 117 against New Zealand in Champions Trophy Final 2000 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Photo Credit : AFP

Chris Cairns (NZ) - 102 not out

The New Zealand all-rounder scored 102 not out in Champions Trophy Final 2000 against India and helped the Kiwis win their first ICC silverware.

Photo Credit : AFP

Marcus Trescothick (ENG) - 104

The former England opener scored 104 in the Champions Trophy Final 2004 against West Indies but ended up on the losing side.

Photo Credit : AFP

Shane Watson (AUS) - 105

The Aussie all-rounder smashed his ways to 105 not out against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Final 2009 as the Kangaroos won the title.

Photo Credit : AFP

Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 114

The explosive Pakistan opener scored 114 against arch-rivals India in Champions Trophy Final 2017 and his team went on to win the trophy by 180 runs.

Photo Credit : AFP