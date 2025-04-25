6 cricketers who turned their flop debuts into glorious careers: 3 Indians in the list

Viv Richards scored only 7 runs in his debut match against India in 1974. However, he bounced back immediately, proving his worth by scoring an unbeaten 192 in his next encounter. He finished with 8,540 runs and went on to become a legend.
Bradman had a low-key debut, scoring just 19 in maiden Test, and was dropped right after that. But he returned stronger and etched his name in the record books, with 6,996 runs at an average of 99.94 — the highest ever in Test cricket history.
Sachin Tendulkar didn't have an ideal outing in the first game as he was dismissed for 14 against Pakistan in Karachi, 1989. But thereafter, He went on to be known as the ‘God of Cricket,’ scoring 100 international tons and more than 30k international runs.
Dhoni got out for a golden duck on debut against Bangladesh in 2004, but he rose to become India's most successful captain, winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. He was the finest wicket-keeper batter India has ever produced.
Saeed Anwar began his career with a pair as he was dismissed for 0 in both innings in debut Test, but he bounced back to become one of Pakistan’s best openers, scoring over 4,000 runs in Tests with 11 centuries.
Virat began with a modest 12 in his debut ODI against Sri Lanka but eventually grew into a modern-day legend. He now has 51 ODI tons - two more than Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49. He also has more than 27k international runs to his name.