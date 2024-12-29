Updated 2025 WTC Points Table

WTC Points: 88, PCT: 66.67 South Africa become the first 2025 WTC Finalists with a thrilling win over Pakistan in the first Test.
WTC Points: 106, PCT: 58.59 Winning BGT 3-1 will ensure Australia's spot in the WTC Final 2025 independent of other results.
WTC Points: 114, PCT: 55.88 Winning BGT 3-1 will ensure India's spot in the WTC Final 2025 independent of other results.
WTC Points: 81, PCT: 48.21 New Zealand are out of contention of the WTC Final 2025 spot.
WTC Points: 60, PCT: 45.45 Sri Lanka's best chances of making it to the WTC Final 2025 is BGT ending in a draw and beating Australia in upcoming home series.
WTC Points: 114, PCT: 43.18 England are out of contention of the WTC Final 2025 spot.
WTC Points: 45, PCT: 31.25 Bangladesh are out of contention of the WTC Final 2025 spot.
WTC Points: 40, PCT: 30.30 Pakistan are out of contention of the WTC Final 2025 spot.
