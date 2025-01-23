Union Budget 2025: What is Halwa Ceremony? Know date, time, significance and more
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on February 1, 2025, marking her eighth budget presentation and the second of the Modi government's third term.
Before the Union Budget is presented, the Finance Ministry hosts the "Halwa Ceremony" approximately 9-10 days prior. This involves preparing halwa in a large kadhai in the North Block's kitchen, with the Finance Minister stirring the sweet dish.
The ceremony includes officials who have been involved in the budget preparation. Halwa is served to acknowledge their efforts before the final phase of budget compilation begins.
The ceremony signals the start of the lock-in period, where budget officials are confined to the Finance Ministry to prevent any leaks of sensitive information.
During the lock-in, officials are prohibited from using mobile phones or communicating externally, ensuring complete confidentiality of budget details until presentation.
The tradition gained importance after a budget leak in 1950. Since then, budget documents have been printed in the secure basement of North Block to maintain secrecy.
Post-ceremony, budget documents are printed only after receiving approval from the Prime Minister, in a secure area within the North Block, continuing the tradition of confidentiality established after the 1950 incident.
