Top 5 Least Corrupt Countries As Per Corruption Perceptions Index; India ranks at…

Transparency International has released the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the year 2024. The rankings list 180 countries and territories across the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. Here are the top 5 least corrupt nations:
Denmark, a Nordic country in Northern Europe, ranks as the least corrupt country in the world. The Scandinavian nation prohibits active and passive bribery and prioritises services to its citizens and enterprises.
The second least corrupt country in the world is Finland. With a score of 88, the Northern European nation’s overall corruption is much lower than most countries and is perceived to have one of the most honest public sectors.
One of the least corrupt countries in the world, the island country in Asia is ranked third on the list with a score of 84. The country has strict laws against corruption in both private and public sectors.
Among the least corrupt nations in the world, New Zealand ranks fourth in the list as per Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. It has a score of 83. Bribes can lead to imprisonment in the country.
The fifth country on the list is Luxembourg, a small European country. The country previously ranked 8th on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) but made it to the top five least corrupt countries in the world in 2024.
According to CPI, India ranks neither among the top nor at the bottom of the list. With a ranking of 96 and a score of 38, the country has above-average corruption in its public sector. When compared with scores of the last two years, 39 in 2023 and 40 in 2022, corruption has increased in India.
{{ primary_category.name }}