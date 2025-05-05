'The Oracle’s Ledger': Warren Buffett’s 6 decades of wins, losses and major financial moves
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Warren Buffett has announced he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025, concluding six decades of transformative leadership. Since taking control in 1965, he has turned a failing textile company into a global investment giant worth over $860 billion. As the 94-year-old 'Oracle of Omaha' announces his plans to retire as a CEO, here's a list of the best investments that he made and occasionally unmade:
Buffett’s 1967 purchase of National Indemnity gave Berkshire access to “insurance float” — premiums held before payouts — which he used to finance acquisitions. The float now stands at $173 billion and underpins Berkshire’s investment model.
Investing during turbulent times paid off with holdings in Coca-Cola, American Express, and Bank of America. These long-term bets now exceed $100 billion in combined value, excluding dividends.
Initially sceptical of technology stocks, Buffett invested over $31 billion in Apple in 2016. At its peak, the stake reached $174 billion. Despite trimming the holding, it remains one of Berkshire’s most profitable moves.
Encouraged by Charlie Munger, Buffett invested $232 million in Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD in 2008. The value rose to over $9 billion before Buffett began reducing the position. Berkshire still holds around $1.8 billion worth of shares.
The 1972 acquisition of See’s Candy for $25 million marked a shift from buying undervalued firms to investing in quality businesses at fair prices. By 2011, See’s had earned $1.65 billion in pretax profit.
Starting with MidAmerican Energy in 2000, Buffett built a major utility arm. Now Berkshire Hathaway Energy, it contributed $3.7 billion in profits in 2024, though wildfire liabilities may impact future returns.
In 1993, Buffett paid $433 million in stock for Dexter Shoe, which became worthless. He later called it a “major mistake,” effectively giving away 1.6% of Berkshire’s equity.
Buffett admitted passing on early investments in Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. He also regretted not buying 100 million Walmart shares, a decision that cost Berkshire billions in unrealised gains.