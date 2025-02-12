Corruption Perceptions Index Reveals Top 5 Most Corrupt Countries; India ranks at...

Transparency International has released the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the year 2024. The rankings list 180 countries and territories across the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. Here are the top 5 most corrupt nations:
The most corrupt country in the world, South Sudan scored 8 out of 100 on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). the country faces significant governance challenges and is often ranked among the worst in international corruption indices.
Somalia scored 9 on the CPI and faces conflicts within the country that have led to major corruption challenges. The country has an absence of a functional federal government and ranks second worst on the list.
Gripped with political unrest and financial crisis, Venezuela is among the most corrupt nations in the world. The country has witnessed rise in illegal activities like money laundering and trafficking of drugs, people and weapons.
Syria is fourth on the list of most corrupt countries in the world. The country faced a long civil war where illegal activities, smuggling, trafficking and corruption thrived affecting various public sectors.
Yemen, the fifth most corrupt nation is currently facing conflicts and economic challenges. The country’s war economy has fuelled the existing corruption challenges as the state struggles to maintain the system.
According to CPI, India ranks neither among the top nor at the bottom of the list. With a ranking of 96 and a score of 38, the country has above-average corruption in its public sector. When compared with scores of the last two years, 39 in 2023 and 40 in 2022, corruption has increased in India.
{{ primary_category.name }}