For her seventh budget in 2024, the FM wore a pristine white silk saree with a magenta and a golden border.
For the interim budget 2024, the Finance Minister wore a blue silk saree with kantha embroidery all over. Her look was a nod to West Bengal's renowned craft.
In 2023, Sitharaman wore a Karnataka Ilkal saree that was in a striking red hue with a black temple border saree that had intricate Kasuti embroidery.
In 2022, Sitharaman wore a rust handloom Bomkai saree, which is famous in the Eastern Indian state of Odisha. Her rusty brown tone saree had a maroon border with white and greyish intricate designs.
In 2021, Sitharaman wore an elegant off-white silk Pochampally saree that had ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border. Pochampally ikat comes from the south Indian state of Telangana.
In 2020, Sitharaman shined bright in a yellow-gold silk saree with a green border.
For her first Budget presentation, the Union Finance Minister wore a bright pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border.
{{ primary_category.name }}