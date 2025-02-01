Budget and Sarees: Nirmala Sitharaman's Iconic Sarees Over The Years.

Photo Credit : ( X )

For her historic budget presentation, FM stepped out wearing an off-white saree that was a tribute to Bihar's Madhubani artwork.

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

With the addition of another statement saree, here we take a look her 8 sarees that she has won over the years, that showcased her love for Indian craftsmanship and handloom.

Budget 2024

For her seventh budget in 2024, the FM wore a pristine white silk saree with a magenta and a golden border.

Interim budget 2024

For the interim budget 2024, the Finance Minister wore a blue silk saree with kantha embroidery all over. Her look was a nod to West Bengal's renowned craft.

Budget 2023

In 2023, Sitharaman wore a Karnataka Ilkal saree that was in a striking red hue with a black temple border saree that had intricate Kasuti embroidery.

Budget 2022

In 2022, Sitharaman wore a rust handloom Bomkai saree, which is famous in the Eastern Indian state of Odisha. Her rusty brown tone saree had a maroon border with white and greyish intricate designs.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Budget 2021

In 2021, Sitharaman wore an elegant off-white silk Pochampally saree that had ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border. Pochampally ikat comes from the south Indian state of Telangana.

Budget 2020

In 2020, Sitharaman shined bright in a yellow-gold silk saree with a green border.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Budget 2019

For her first Budget presentation, the Union Finance Minister wore a bright pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. 