Big Releases This Week: The Royals, Bhool Chuk Maaf and More

From the makers of Panchayat, this show follows the story of the young and brilliant Dr. Prabhat, who takes charge of a neglected Primary Health Centre in a village and brings about much-needed change. The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 9.
Directed by Pablo Larraín, Maria stars Angelina Jolie and is set to release in India on Lionsgate Play. The biographical drama is based on the life of opera legend Maria Callas.
Ajith and Trisha Krishnan’s film Good Bod Ugly is set to land on Netflix after its theatrical run on May 8. The movie features the superstar in the role of a former gangster.
Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter's rom-com The Royals will premiere on Netflix on May 9. The show revolves around a dysfunctional royal family.
Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, this theatrical release follows the story of a man about to get married—until his life takes a dramatic turn when he finds himself stuck in a time loop.