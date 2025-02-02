BCCI Annual Awards: Who got what?
By Jatin Verma
Sachin Tendulkar was conferred with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. The 51-year-old, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged both the Best Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year as well as the overall Best Men’s Cricketer of the Year honours at this year’s ICC Awards, was declared the Best International Cricketer of the Year (men) for 2023-24 by the BCCI
Mandhana, who was the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, made 743 runs in the 2024 calendar year with four centuries. The 28-year-old's runs came at an average of 57.86 and an impressive strike rate of 95.15
Ashwin received the BCCI Special Award as his career in international cricket was decorated with class, consistency and commitment. Ashwin has been one of the illustrious spinners in the world of cricket
Deepti Sharma was awarded for being the highest ODI wicket-taker among women during 2023-24. Deepti Sharma was also named in the ICC Women's T20I Team of Year 2024 which was dominated by the Indians
Sarfaraz Khan was picked for the Best International Debut (Men) for his quickfire fifty against England in the Rajkot Test in February 2024.
Asha Sobhana was given the award for Best International Debut as she picked up 4/21 against South Africa to help India win by 143 runs in their first ODI at Bengaluru in June 2024
