BCCI Annual Awards: Who got what?

By Jatin Verma

Photo Credit : ( X (@BCCI) )

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sachin Tendulkar was conferred with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. The 51-year-old, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game

Photo Credit : ( X (@sachin_rt) )

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer- Men: Jasprit Bumrah

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged both the Best Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year as well as the overall Best Men’s Cricketer of the Year honours at this year’s ICC Awards, was declared the Best International Cricketer of the Year (men) for 2023-24 by the BCCI

Photo Credit : ( X )

Best International Cricketer - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana, who was the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, made 743 runs in the 2024 calendar year with four centuries. The 28-year-old's runs came at an average of 57.86 and an impressive strike rate of 95.15

Photo Credit : ( X )

BCCI Special Award: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin received the BCCI Special Award as his career in international cricket was decorated with class, consistency and commitment. Ashwin has been one of the illustrious spinners in the world of cricket

Photo Credit : ( X (@TNCACricket) )

Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs - Women: Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma was awarded for being the highest ODI wicket-taker among women during 2023-24. Deepti Sharma was also named in the ICC Women's T20I Team of Year 2024 which was dominated by the Indians

Photo Credit : ( X (@ICC) )

Best International Debut - Men: Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan was picked for the Best International Debut (Men) for his quickfire fifty against England in the Rajkot Test in February 2024. Among women, Asha Sobhana won it for her 4 for 21 against South Africa in the first ODI in Bengaluru in June 2024

Photo Credit : ( X (@BCCI) )

Best International Debut - Women: Asha Sobhana

Asha Sobhana was given the award for Best International Debut as she picked up 4/21 against South Africa to help India win by 143 runs in their first ODI at Bengaluru in June 2024

Photo Credit : ( X (@BCCIWomen) )