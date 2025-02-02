BCCI Annual Awards: Who got what?

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer- Men: Jasprit Bumrah

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged both the Best Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year as well as the overall Best Men’s Cricketer of the Year honours at this year’s ICC Awards, was declared the Best International Cricketer of the Year (men) for 2023-24 by the BCCI