Anti-Valentine's Week: From Slap Day to Breakup Day

This day symbolises the rejection of toxic relationships and teaches how to move forward from bad memories, and toxic relationships and the courage to stand up against mistreatment.
This day encourages individuals to kick away negativity and put a full stop to a toxic relationship and harmful habits.
This day is a reminder of how to cherish self-love give importance to yourself and appreciate their presence and uniqueness.
Flirting Day is focused on lighthearted, casual romance that allows individuals to express their feelings without no-strings attached.
Following a week filled with romance for Valentine's Day, Confession Day provides an opportunity to express one's love, regrets, or any hidden feelings you've been holding back.
This day is dedicated to couples who are living far from their partner and are missing their presence.
The day considered the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week is dedicated to ending relationships that are no longer working.
