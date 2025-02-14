Anti-Valentine's Week: From Slap Day to Breakup Day

Pragati Awasthi
Feb 14, 2025, 04:08 PM
February 15th - Slap Day

This day symbolises the rejection of toxic relationships and teaches how to move forward from bad memories, and toxic relationships and the courage to stand up against mistreatment.

February 16th - Kick Day

This day encourages individuals to kick away negativity and put a full stop to a toxic relationship and harmful habits.

February 17th - Perfume Day

This day is a reminder of how to cherish self-love give importance to yourself and appreciate their presence and uniqueness.

February 18th - Flirting Day

Flirting Day is focused on lighthearted, casual romance that allows individuals to express their feelings without no-strings attached.

February 19th - Confession Day

Following a week filled with romance for Valentine's Day, Confession Day provides an opportunity to express one's love, regrets, or any hidden feelings you've been holding back.

February 20th - Missing Day

This day is dedicated to couples who are living far from their partner and are missing their presence.

February 21st - Breakup Day

The day considered the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week is dedicated to ending relationships that are no longer working.

