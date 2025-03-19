Spotting The Difference Between King Cobra And Cobra

Wion Web Desk
Mar 19, 2025, 05:58 PM

Introduction

Cobras are a type of venomous snake that is native to Asia and Africa. There are many different species of cobra, but two of the most well-known are the king cobra and the regular cobra.

Scientific Classification

King Cobra is a member of the Ophiophagus genus, also known as the longest venomous snake in the world. Cobra: The regular cobra, is a member of the Naja genus.

Size

King Cobra: Can grow up to 18 feet (5.5 meters), making it the longest venomous snake in the world. Cobra: Typically ranges between 3 to 7 feet (1 to 2 meters).

Diet

King cobra primarily feeds on other snakes, including venomous ones, and occasionally small mammals. Cobra has a more varied diet, including rodents, birds, amphibians, and other small animals.

Venom

King Cobra produces a large amount of venom, which is dangerous enough to kill. Cobra has a neurotoxic venom that affects the nervous system.

Behaviour

King Cobra are highly territorial, less aggressive unless provoked. Can rise up to face humans at eye level. Cobras are more defensive, quickly flaring their hoods when threatened.

Hood

King Cobra has a narrow, elongated hood. Cobra has a wider hood.

Color and markings

King Cobra are in Shades of black, brown and olive green. Has light yellow to cream-coloured chevron-shaped markings from head to tail. Cobra- Varies between light to dark shades of brown. Has a spectacle mark behind its hood.