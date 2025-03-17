8 Best Guard Dogs to Keep Your Loved Ones Safe

Akita is a curly-tailed Japanese mountain dog revered in its native country as a symbol of good health and long life. They are fiercely protective by nature, and guarded the Japanese emperor and his family in the Middle Ages. Akita can be social, playful and silly with their owners.
The bullmastiff was once called the Game Keeper’s Night Dog because they were used to stop poachers on English estates. The bullmastiff could put off an intruder just with their formidable presence. Bullmastiffs are very attached to their human family.
Caucasian shepherd dogs were used for centuries to protect properties from trespassers and to guard livestock from predators such as wolves and coyotes. They are a great option if you have older kids and other animals, because they’re loving and careful around people.
The Doberman pinscher was created by German tax collector Louis Dobermann to accompany him on his visits, looking intimidating and ready to protect him from any threat. Doberman is a wonderful family dog, tightly bonded to their people and fiercely protective.
German Shepherds are one of the most common breeds for police dogs, but they’re just as popular as pets. They’ll protect your house from intruders and are so loyal that they will form a strong bond with you.
Rottweiler is descended from ancient mastiffs. Rottweiler is a confident and versatile working dog, excelling in tasks such as herding and protection. They can also be playful, and cuddly and are loyal to their family members.
Staffordshire Bull Terriers are muscular, brave, and natural fighters when they need to be. The breed has a notable fondness for children and is especially protective of its family. With tons of energy, these fur babies are ‘perfect’.
The “king of terriers,” the Airedale is friendly and exuberant. They are great with kids and quick learners, making them one of the best guard dog choices for families. During World War I, the breed earned a reputation for bravery and focus, thanks to their roles as sentries and couriers.
{{ primary_category.name }}