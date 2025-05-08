Amritsar Golden temple goes dark after 54 years; Check out before and after blackout photos here

A nationwide civil defence drill was ordered by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (May 7). It included a blackout in Amritsar to assess emergency preparations. The exercise involved scheduled blackouts at key locations across the country.
The Golden Temple is a gurdwara located in Amritsar, Punjab, India. It is the eminent spiritual site of Sikhism. It is one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.
This is the first time in 54 years that the lights were turned off in the Golden Temple. Talking to The Tribune, Kulwant Singh, former SGPC secretary, recalled that previously, during 1965 and the 1971 Indo-Pak wars, the Golden Temple complex's lights were turned off for security purposes.