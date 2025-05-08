Amritsar Golden temple goes dark after 54 years; Check out before and after blackout photos here

Wion Web Desk
May 08, 2025, 05:16 PM
Photo Credit : X

Introduction

A nationwide civil defence drill was ordered by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (May 7). It included a blackout in Amritsar to assess emergency preparations. The exercise involved scheduled blackouts at key locations across the country.

Photo Credit : X

Amritsar Golden Temple

The Golden Temple is a gurdwara located in Amritsar, Punjab, India. It is the eminent spiritual site of Sikhism. It is one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.

Photo Credit : X

Before and After Pics of blackout in Golden Temple

Moments before the blackout in the Golden Temple.

Photo Credit : X

Golden Temple during the blackout

Picture of the Golden Temple before going for a complete Blackout for a nationwide mock drill.

Photo Credit : X

Golden Temple after the blackout

A blackout was observed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of the nationwide emergency mock drill following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Photo Credit : X

Complete blackout observed at Amritsar (Golden Temple)

Moment of blackout at Golden Temple in Amritsar, as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.

Photo Credit : X

Mock Drill completion at Amritsar

This is the first time in 54 years that the lights were turned off in the Golden Temple. Talking to The Tribune, Kulwant Singh, former SGPC secretary, recalled that previously, during 1965 and the 1971 Indo-Pak wars, the Golden Temple complex's lights were turned off for security purposes.

Photo Credit : X