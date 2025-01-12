8 Celebrities Who Have Lost Homes in LA Fire

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller's house is among the thousands of properties that have burnt to ashes in the ferocious fire of Pacific Palisades.
Mandy Moore's home was partially burned in the Los Angeles wildfires. Sharing a post on Instagram stories, she shared a picture that shows the main part of her home still standing.
Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles' Malibu bungalow was burnt to the ashes in LA wildfires. ''It was my favorite place, my sanctuary , my sacred Happy Place . Now it is gone !!'' she wrote on Instagram.
Sir Anthony Hopkins has also lost his home in the catastrophic Pacific Palisades fire. He wrote in the post, ''As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give.''
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' home worth $15 million is now a pile of ashes. Julia and her husband Brad Hall have not made any statement on this yet.
This is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia has also lost his home in the Palisades fire. In an interview, the actor revealed that he lost his home at the time when his wife was pregnant and they were waiting for their baby's arrival.
Paris Hilton is ''heartbroken'' after losing her Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires. Sharing photos and videos of her burnt house, she wrote, ''I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.''
