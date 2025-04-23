7 Unexplained Events That Are Still A Mystery To Humans
Produced by Anamica Singh
An American merchant ship was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean in 1872. Nothing seems to have gone wrong with it. However, the entire crew, including the captain and his family, had vanished without a trace.
John White travelled to Roanoke Island in 1587 with 115 settlers to establish the first English colony. He later returned to England to get some supplies. When he returned after 3 years, the colony had vanished without a trace. The word "CROATOAN" was carved into a tree.
This one is a book which no one has ever deciphered. The Voynich Manuscript was discovered in 1912 by a Polish book dealer named Wilfrid Voynich. The book uses an unknown script, with strange drawings. No one knows the purpose of the book.
In July 1518, people randomly started dancing in the town of Strasbourg. They could not stop and continued to dance, day and night. It was called the Dancing Plague and lasted for weeks. They all either collapsed from exhaustion or died.
In 1959, the dead bodies of nine Russian hikers were found on Dyatlov Pass. Something had led them to leave their tents in the middle of the night, barely clothed in freezing temperatures. There were signs of violence. Speculations range from an avalanche to a Yeti.
The Bermuda Triangle is a place where airplanes and boats mysteriously disappear. It is a region in the North Atlantic Ocean, stretching between Florida, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Several theories have emerged over the years, including magnetic anomalies and alien abductions.
In 1977, astronomer Jerry R. Ehman detected a powerful, unexplained signal from outer space that lasted for 72 seconds. Ehman was stumped by it and wrote "Wow!" next to the data. People wondered whether an alien civilisation was trying to make contact with Earth.