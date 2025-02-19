7 Interesting Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji That You Should Know
Pragati Awasthi
Feb 19, 2025, 02:14 PM
Photo Credit : X
On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Here are a few interesting facts about the Maratha warrior that everyone should know.
Shivaji was not named after Lord Shiva. His name was inspired from the name of regional Goddess Shivai.
Shivaji was a secular leader, who respected the rights, beliefs and dignity of every person, regardless of their faith.
Photo Credit : X
Shivaji is known as the Father of Indian Navy because he was among other first who understood the power of naval forces. He established the Maratha naval forces in 17th-century India.
Photo Credit : X
Shivaji is known as the Father of Indian Navy because he was among other first who understood the power of naval forces. He established the Maaratha naval forces in 17th-century India.
Photo Credit : X
Shivaji was a Hindu king and highly liberal. During his rule, he honoured all religious and holy sites. It has been said that around 60 thousand Muslim soldiers worked in his army.
Photo Credit : X
Chhatrapati Shivaji was called as the 'Mountain Rat' and his innovative guerrilla warfare tactics laid the foundation for the Maratha Empire.
Photo Credit : X
Shivaji's father had only army of 2000 soldiers, but he soon built the strong army of 10000 soldiers
Photo Credit : X
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next