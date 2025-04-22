2025 Laureus World Sports Awards: Here's the list of the winners

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal was honoured with the prestigious Sporting Icon award
The USA athlete won four medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year for the fourth time
Brazilian artistic gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the Comeback of the Year award, following her Paris Olympics success after a spate of injuries
The US surfer won the Lifetime Achievement award. It’s Slater’s fifth award from the prestigious event
Chinese paralympic swimmer won the Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability. Yuyan Jiang won seven gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics to finish as the most successful athlete of the Games
Real Madrid were honoured with World Team of the Year, in recognition of a 2023-24 season in which they won their 15th Champions League, as well as La Liga and Super Cup
The two-time Olympic champion was named as Laureus World Sportsman of the Year. Duplantis broke the men's pole vault record for the eleventh time in February 2025