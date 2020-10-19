Zoo worker killed in front of visitors at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in China

A zookeeper was killed in front of visitors at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park on Saturday. The zoo worker was attacked by bears in the wild animal area where visitors are only allowed inside vehicles.

According to the public notice on the zoo's official website, the animal breeder was in the area to do his job.

In the statement, the zoo apologized to visitors for "any inconvenience caused."

The wild animal area is an open-air section where large carnivore animals are allowed to roam free to be observed by tourists.

"We'll learn a tough lesson from the tragedy and further strengthen safety management in all aspects," the zoo authorities said.

The Shanghai Zoo is one of the best ecological gardens in China. The zoo houses and exhibits more than 6,000 animals.

