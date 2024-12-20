Brussels, Belgium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Dec 19) voiced his support for French President Emmanuel Macron's idea to potentially deploy Western troops in Ukraine if and when Ukraine-Russia war ends. However, he said that the initiative needed to be fleshed out.

Advertisment

"If we are talking about a contingent, we need to be specific — how many, what they will do if there is aggression from Russia," he said. "The main thing is that this is not some artificial story, we need effective mechanisms."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference commented that he should've launched a full scale Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier.

"Knowing what's happening now, back in 2022, I would've thought the decision ought to have been taken earlier. We ought to have started getting ready for those developments and the special military operation before."

Advertisment

Also read | ‘Create more passionate content,’ Putin pitches for alternatives to porn

This comes as Kyiv's European allies as per reports are seriously considering the deployment of their troops in the event of a deal with Russia to stop Ukraine war happens.

EU leaders discuss potential deployment

Advertisment

Originally, when Macron said he can't rule out Western troop deployment, EU leaders had responded with a resounding "no". However, now they are willing to consider it.

As per a Washington Post report, European leaders on Wednesday (Dec 18) discussed the prospect of boots on the ground when NATO Chief Mark Rutte hosted European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels.

Also read | Putin praises Jaishankar’s ‘BRICS isn’t anti-Western’ stance; calls Modi a ‘warm ally’

The idea is being floated as world leaders brace for US President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House. Citing officials in the know, the Post reported that Trump is interested in the idea too, but it remains unclear if the incoming US administration will support such an arrangement.

Camille Grand, a former NATO assistant secretary general, in a statement said that "At the moment, it’s really about trying to think out loud what could be more acceptable for the Ukrainians".

According to Grand, a post-war troop deployment deal could also help make clear to Russia that "they shouldn’t restart the conflict, and to the Americans that the Europeans have skin in this game and that we mean it".

(With inputs from agencies)