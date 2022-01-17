Yemen’s Houthis launch drone attack on UAE; fire, explosion reported

The United Arab Emirates on Monday said that it was attacked by drones near Abu Dhabi International Airport, which was claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Sanjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to UAE confirmed to WION that two Indians were killed. He said that the incident took place at a construction site which had oil tankers.

According to a Reuters report, the drone attack set off an explosion on three oil tankers and sparked a separate fire at an extension of the emirate’s main airport.

The police claimed that no “significant damage” was reported from both the incidents and that a small plane was recovered, indicating the possibility of a drone being used.

“Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire," the police said in a statement to the state news agency WAM.

The military spokesman of Yemen's Houthi movement, which is battling a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and including the UAE, said the group launched a military operation “deep in the UAE” and would announce details in coming hours, reported Reuters.

The attack comes amidst tensions between the Houthis and a military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and backed by the UAE.

The UAE is said to have a great influence on the Yemeni forces and has reportedly armed and trained them prior to scaling down its military presence in the region in 2019.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and have in the past threatened to attack the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies)