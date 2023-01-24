World news live updates | Biden urges assault weapons ban after California shootings
US President Joe Biden called Tuesday for Congress to act quickly to ban assault weapons, as California reeled from two deadly mass shootings in less than 48 hours.
A group of senators on Monday reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21.
"We know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action. I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," Biden said in a statement.
Sophia Ong thought she would be in the right place at the right time once China announced it would scrap zero-COVID in December last year. After around three years of odd lockdowns, constant restrictions, and financial struggles, the Sanya-based restaurant and bar owner was ready for the eventual flood of tourists accompanying the Lunar New Year holiday, which technically kicked off on Saturday (January 21). Despite the return to normalcy, Ong said that she’s seen few customers this year at her establishments in Sanya, the capital of China’s tropical Hainan province, and business is at half of what it was last year.
Indonesia summoned Sweden's envoy on Tuesday over the burning of the Quran by a far-right activist in Stockholm at the weekend, officials in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation said.
Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan on Saturday torched a copy of the Islamic holy book in front of Turkey's embassy in the Swedish capital, stoking the anger of Ankara which said it would not support the Scandinavian country's bid for NATO membership.
Turkey on Tuesday summoned the Dutch ambassador to express its deep displeasure with an anti-Islam protest in The Hague targeting the Koran.
The Turkish foreign ministry said it condemned "in the strongest possible terms the vile attack of an anti-Islamic person" in the Dutch city on Sunday.
The Dutch public broadcaster NOS said Edwin Wagensveld, who heads the Dutch chapter of the German anti-Islam group Pegida, tore pages out of the Muslim holy book during a one-man protest.
Five regional governors and four deputy ministers are stepping down in Ukraine against the backdrop of several corruption scandals, a senior official said Tuesday.
They include the heads of the central Dnipropetrovsk region, the northeastern Sumy region, the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the region surrounding the capital Kyiv, according to Oleg Nemchinov, a senior government official.
Nemchinov also announced the dismissal of a deputy defence minister, two deputy ministers of development of communities and territories, and a deputy minister of social policy.
The World Health Organization has urged “immediate and concerted action” after a spate of over 300 child deaths in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan related to contaminated cough medicines last year.
The WHO also warned in their statement Monday that children in the Philippines, Timor Leste, Senegal and Cambodia may be impacted as the medicines may have been sold there too.
Indian manufacturers Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech and four Indonesian firms - who have denied the toxic chemicals were in their products - are among the stakeholders urged to remove the medicines in question from shelves and only use certified suppliers for ingredients.
The indigenous people live in a reserve in Brazil's northern state of Roraima.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has accused his predecessor, far-right Jair Bolsonaro, of committing genocide against the rainforest tribe.
The government declared a medical emergency after hundreds of Yanomami children died from malnutrition.
The deaths are linked to water pollution caused by mining and logging in the densely forested area, where food insecurity is rife.
On Saturday President Lula visited Roraima, which borders Venezuela and Guyana, following reports of severe malnutrition among Yanomami children and said he was "shocked" by what he found.
"More than a humanitarian crisis, what I saw in Roraima was genocide: a premeditated crime against the Yanomami, committed by a government insensitive to suffering," he said later. "I came here to say we are going to treat our indigenous people as human beings."