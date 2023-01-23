World News Live | Spotify to cut 6% of workforce
Story highlights
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fervent appeal for more tanks gets resounding yes from several western countries, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said it will seek Germany’s permission to send Berlin-made Leopard tanks to Kyiv. He, however, added that the country will make its own decisions regardless. Meanwhile, Russia has downgraded diplomatic relations with Estonia and ordered its ambassador to leave, accusing the Baltic country of “total Russophobia”.
India’s financial sector is highly exposed to the risks of the economy transitioning from being largely dependent on fossil fuel to clean energy, says a study in the Global Environmental Change journal, published online last week.
An analysis of individual loans and bonds found that 60% of lending to the mining sector was for oil and gas extraction, while one-fifth of manufacturing sector debt is for petroleum refining and related industries.
Electricity production – by far the largest source of carbon emissions – accounted for 5.2% of outstanding credit, but only 17.5% of this lending is to pure-play renewables.
Moreover, there was a shortage of experts in India’s financial institutions who had the expertise to appropriately advise the institutions on such a transition, the authors noted.
Swedish music streaming giant Spotify said Monday that it was cutting six percent of its roughly 10,000 employees, the latest among a slew of cost-cutting announcements by technology companies.
"In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about six percent across the company," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on Spotify's official blog.
A man claiming to be a former member of Russian mercenary group Wagner, who fled to Norway about 10 days ago, has been arrested for violating immigration law, police said Monday.
Wagner has not denied he worked for the controversial fighting force.
Twenty-six-year-old Andrei Medvedev crossed the Russian-Norwegian border in the far north in the early hours of January 13 and sought asylum in the Scandinavian country.
His lawyer told AFP last week he was "willing to speak about his experiences in the Wagner Group to people who are investigating war crimes".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was welcomed by his South African counterpart for talks in Pretoria on Monday, in a visit that has sparked criticism against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
A continental powerhouse, South Africa has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resisted taking sides over the war.
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said that Ukraine needs several hundred tanks from its Western allies to retake Russian-occupied territory. .
“We need tanks – not 10-20, but several hundred,” the official, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.
“Our goal is (restoring) the borders of 1991 and punishing the enemy, who will pay for their crimes.”
Ukraine’s borders were established in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Germany’s foreign minister on Sunday said that her government would not stand in the way of Poland sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. For Ukrainian officials who have been calling on its western allies to supply them with german-made tanks for months, this could be the big breakthrough Kyiv has been waiting for. Berlin has till now stood in the way of sending the tanks itself or allowing other NATO nations to do so.