World news headlines LIVE updates: Peru president refuses to step down
New DelhiUpdated: Jan 14, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
WION Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
14 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM (IST)
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has assertively refused to step down amid protests and roadblocks in the South American country.
"Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction," Boluarte said in an address broadcast on state TV Friday night.
"I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru."