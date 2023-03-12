World news headlines Live updates: Greeks still angry over train crash, begin fresh protests

Live Now
Greeks still angry over train crash, begin fresh protests
New DelhiUpdated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
12 Mar 2023, 5:18 PM (IST)
Fresh protests broke out in Greece on Sunday (March 12) as thousands of demonstrators took to streets. The recent round of protests has further increased pressure on the government already hobbled by worst train crash in country's history. Protesters took to Syntagma Square in front of parliament in Athens. They waved banners that read "We won't forget, we won't forgive" and "We will become the voice of all the dead".
Fifty-seven people, many of them students, were killed when a passenger train and freight train collided head-on in central Greece on February 28.