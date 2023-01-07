Live Now
World news headlines Live: Iran executes two men over protests
New DelhiUpdated: Jan 07, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
World news headlines Live: WION brings you what's making news in the global news buzz. Stay tuned to stay updated about things that matter.
World news headlines Live: WION brings you what's making news in the global news buzz. Stay tuned to stay updated about things that matter.
07 Jan 2023, 10:53 AM (IST)
Iran's judiciary has said that two men have been executed over protests that have rocked the nation for several months.