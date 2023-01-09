World news LIVE: China furious with Germany for sending MPs to visit Taiwan
World news headlines Live: WION brings you what's making news in the global news buzz. Stay tuned to stay updated about things that matter.
Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov faces criminal charges in his home country after allegedly making "anti-Russian" comments in a newspaper interview, investigators said on Monday.
Smolyaninov, who starred in the 2005 film "The 9th Company" about the Soviet Union's ill-fated military campaign in Afghanistan, said in an interview last week that he would fight for Ukraine, not Russia, if he had to take part in the conflict.
Smolyaninov said last October that he was no longer living in Russia.
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
It is unclear whether Liu plans to meet other leaders and senior business executives during his trip, SCMP said.
Russian-backed separatist forces in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine said Monday they had seized a village near the key city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.
The village of Bakhmutske in "the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," on Monday, read a statement from separatist authorities on Telegram. AFP could not independently verify the claim. The village lies northeast of Bakhmut, a wine-making and salt-mining city that used to have a population of 70,000 people and is now an epicentre of fighting.
The Kremlin on Monday said moves by France and other Western countries to supply Ukraine with weapons -- including light tanks -- would only make life more difficult for Ukrainians.
"Fundamentally, these deliveries cannot and will not change anything... (they) can only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question on France's decision last week to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron last week pledged to send light tanks to Kyiv.
China Monday invoked Germany's "painful" history in slamming a Taiwan visit by a high-ranking parliamentary delegation from Berlin, in an apparent reference to the country's wartime record.
The group of German lawmakers arrived in the self-ruled island on Monday ahead of an anticipated ministerial visit later this year with one delegation member describing Beijing's increased sabre-rattling towards Taiwan as "unacceptable".
China's foreign ministry Monday swiftly condemned the visit.
"The root cause of the Taiwan problem is precisely that the law of the jungle, hegemonism, colonialism, militarism and nationalism were rampant in the world, and China suffered deeply from them," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing.
"Germany has (experienced) a profound and painful historical lesson in this regard," he added.
The weekend assault on Brazil's corridors of power by supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro bore "traces of Trumpism", Spain said Monday, warning such extremists posed democracy's biggest threat.
The images were reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of former president Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally.
"There are traces of Trumpism in what happened (on Sunday) with stirred up far-right activists entering Congress," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Cadena Ser radio.
The eurozone will experience "very strong" growth in wages in the next months as salaries catch up with galloping inflation, the European Central Bank predicted on Monday.
"Wage growth over the next few quarters is expected to be very strong compared with historical patterns", the ECB wrote in its monthly bulletin.