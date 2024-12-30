Jimmy Carter: World leaders pay homage to former US President's enduring legacy

{{ primary_category.name }}
Former US President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family, leaving behind a legacy of peace and humanitarian work
His tenure as the 39th President of the United States is remembered for his commitment to improving the lives of Americans during challenging times, as highlighted by Donald Trump in his condolences
Current US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden honored Carter as an extraordinary leader and humanitarian, noting his ability to connect with people worldwide, many of whom considered him a dear friend despite never meeting him
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi commended Carter's pivotal role in brokering the historic peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, recognising his dedication to global diplomacy and humanitarian efforts
French President Emmanuel Macron praised Carter's lifelong advocacy for the rights of the vulnerable and his tireless pursuit of peace, extending condolences to Carter's family and the American people
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reflected on Carter's life of service, emphasising his faith and dedication to serving others until the end
{{ primary_category.name }}