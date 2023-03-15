World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Check its history, significance & quotes on consumers by famous personalities

World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Every year on March 15, International Consumer Rights Day is observed to increase public awareness of the demands and rights of consumers around the world. This day presents an opportunity to emphasise the value of consumer protection and to advance consumers' fundamental rights.

The first time the idea of consumer rights was proposed was on March 15, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy spoke to the US Congress. This is when World Consumer Rights Day got its start. He was the first world leader to emphasise the value of defending consumers' rights and he fought for a list of four fundamental consumer rights:

Four fundamental consumer rights:

1. The right to safety

2. The right to be informed

3. The right to choose

4. The right to be heard

In 1983, the first World Consumer Rights Day was observed, and since then, this day has been observed annually by consumer organizations around the world to promote the four basic rights of consumers.

The significance of World Consumer Rights Day lies in its ability to raise awareness about the importance of consumer protection and to promote consumer rights. This day serves as a reminder to governments, businesses, and other organisations of their responsibility to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and are provided with safe and reliable products and services. It also provides an opportunity for consumers to come together to share their experiences and advocate for their rights.

International Consumer Rights Day has lately concentrated on subjects including fair trade, responsible consumption, and the requirement for stricter laws to safeguard consumers against deception, exploitation, and other types of harm. It is a significant day for all consumers to unite and demand their rights to get fair and secure goods and services.

World consumer rights day 2023: Quotes



"The consumer is the most important visitor on our premises. They are not dependent on us - we are dependent on them." - Mahatma Gandhi

"A satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all." - Michael LeBoeuf

"Consumers have real power - they have the power to choose what they consume, what they throw away, and what they pass on to future generations." - Tom Vilsack

"Consumers are the backbone of the economy, and their rights should be protected." - Ellen Rose