Woman trespasses near lion exhibit again, holds roses, tosses money at Bronx Zoo in US

Trespassing near the lion exhibit can be dangerous and can result in loss of life. This advisory seems to be futile for 32-year-old Myah Autry.

Two years ago, Autry was charged with trespassing near the lion exhibit and taunting the animals at the Bronx Zoo. The woman has done it again. She is wanted for the same act done last week, said New York City police.

The police have sought the public’s help on Friday night in locating Autry. She is accused of trespassing in a fenced-in area near the lion exhibit on Thursday, said authorities.

In a cellphone video, which has been obtained by WNBC-TV, a woman can be seen wearing a red dress and leopard-print shawl. The woman is standing across a moat from a lion. She is trying to talk to it while holding roses and tossing money.

In a statement, a zoo spokesperson said, “This situation involves one individual, who is determined to harass our lions with no regard for her safety, or the safety of our staff and our guests, and no regard for the well-being of the lions.”

“The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters, such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules,” the spokesperson added.

