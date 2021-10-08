WION exclusive: Life Under Taliban- 'They call women sl*ts'

“You know, I used to look out the window and tell my mother that one day someone will send a plane that I can hop on and flee,” says the once rebellious Zahra*** about her survival tactics. She, in her 20s, has worked towards the betterment of Afghan women and children through several NGOs and had a steady job in finance before the Taliban asked working women to shut shop.

“But I want to go out, eat out with my friends. I don’t want to wear a burqa!” she screams, almost. In an exclusive interview with WION—this headstrong persona hiding somewhere in the deep pockets of the troubled country—she tells us some women are supporting the Taliban and that they are part of a confused war, why Taliban’s definition of the female population angers her and what she would do if help doesn’t come sooner.

Excerpts from the video-recorded conversation:

WION: You have worked with NGOs of international repute, and also served as finance & marketing executive in a private company. Now, you say, you have been forced into being a homebody. How are you coping with this drastic transition?

ZAHRA: This horrible, horrified condition is unexpected things. It's like everything went upside down. Jobs are closed for females coping in such condition are never easy. And I can say that we who are currently living in Afghanistan are the survivors. And everyone knows that it's really hard to cope mentally like mentally survivors we are and living. It's like living and present in our own homeland living in a prison. After so much of his studies and hard work, we have reached a point to contribute to our country. But the Taliban pushed us on to the zero point and made us homebody sitting home and doing house chores. Which is always the perspective of male dominant society, and Afghanistan is now, and it was a male dominant society, but we, the females, who always faced the challenges, even face that idea and we overcome of that idea, but now, we are just homebody.

WION: You mentioned that the Taliban looks down upon women who work and their choice of language to describe them is objectionable, to put it subtly. What is the word on the street about their opinion of career-oriented ladies?

ZAHRA: As I mentioned previously, Afghanistan was a male dominant society or country. And, but we do have male who support female and help them to chase their dreams in different carriers like photograph film, theatre, sports, and another carrier. But Taliban’s opinion on woman working in different sector is not acceptable. And they only announced that doctors and teachers can go to work. And even now they banned teachers who used to teach in boys' school. Taliban (has) point (ed) out that women are sluts like in (the) photography field, filmmaking and sports. Of course, they banned sports, too, because women wear clothes, and the body is visible. This is a stupid idea.

They say that women are doing unethical actions in their workplace. And we all are witnessed that it happens all over the world. In India and Pakistan, in even in USA, females are abused by their superiors. If they don't do that, they may lose their job. And it happens all over the world. And they cannot point out all female or put labels on them that women are slut. They have no right to say that. And our people who have enough knowledge, and those who have enough understanding of a woman, right, they always support us, inside and outside of Afghanistan. But people who are inside Afghanistan, it's not easy for them to support the idea of women working in their own field, because it may end up to death. And even I don't want that to lose that kind of melt of people in our society in my society, because that's our next generation. And I don't want them to end up their life.

WION: Despite the mayhem, the Taliban has found sympathizers within the country, and some are women. What’s the logic behind those who support them? How are they looking at this so-called victory, especially the female population?

ZAHRA: A woman or females who support the Taliban, they went on the street and protested, saying ‘this is the victory of Islam. This is the victory of Afghanistan’. Because they think or their thinking (is) that Afghanistan was covered by foreigners for 20 years (referring to the presence of Americans). And all of Afghanistan is banned in a wrong way, in a non-Muslim way, which is not right. And these females are thinking they're (supporting) the Taliban taking victory for them to help them live in a Muslim society. But it's not right even 20 years in these 20 years past 20 years. These are women who were not comfortable wearing colourful dresses and would wear black burqas instead. And, we (the liberal women of Afghanistan) didn't say, ‘Come on, wear colourful dresses because this is Afghanistan. Foreigners are ruling this country.’ That has never happened and now they are showing to the media that Taliban took the big victory for Islam. Okay, no one is against Islam in Afghanistan, we are all Muslims.



And we all know that in Islam we don't wear clothes which attract (male gaze) for their tightness. These women are thinking that the Taliban has allowed them to wear black burqa from head-to-toe. I'm not comfortable wearing black burqa. And I'm comfortable in wearing my own type of dress, my own choice of colour, not black. And these women, I don't know what to say to them--I don't have the right to insult them--because they're not aware of their own rights, and they're just throwing women’s freedom away over black and white colours. What kind of freedom is this? And they are so much limited: even in their ideas. I can say that they are insane. They only know how to read the Quran or go to Madrasa. But Islam is beyond that. Once they get to know their right, I'm sure they will go against the idea of the Taliban (rule).

WION: You have tried fleeing the country but couldn’t. Also, you think media professionals (female) find it easier to leave Afghanistan as opposed to those who come from other backgrounds. Why so?

ZAHRA: We all know that working as a TV reporter, you need to showcase what the truth is, without any fear, or without any hesitation. And for the past 20 years, our female and both male reporters have done that. They try to show what the truth is and TVs and driven users. And their identity is so visible to everyone their name, their last name, the face. And they're known by everyone in the country. So, in this regime of Taliban, it's not easy for them to hide under such a condition, so in each moment, that can happen. So that's why you can flee to other countries soon and evacuated after two days of the caliber. But for other people who like us who used to work in different backgrounds, we are not allowed, like it's not easy for us to evacuate soon. Dude, this condition is horrible.

WION: If help doesn’t come sooner—or at all—what’s your plan of action?



ZAHRA: My plan of action if I couldn't flee or help doesn’t come sooner is that I don't know what will happen (to my life). It's so uncertain. I don't know. I cannot go to work. And have to stay only at home. Well, it doesn't mean that it's staying at home is not easy for me. But then I cannot go to somewhere with my friends. I cannot go to walk. I cannot go to restaurants with my friends, male and female friends. And which I use I used to that two months ago. I cannot go to work. And it's I don't know how to explain it. It's beyond horrible. And each woman is uncertain what will happen. The government is so much focusing on Islam. Not in politician. Even when the TV report asked them reporter asked them a question. They turn the topic to Islam. They're not answering it politically, which the people are dying each day. Our economy is zero now. People are dying out of food. And they're only four. I don't know what to say. And it's so much uncertainty. I don't know. I really don't know what I will do if the help doesn't come sooner.

***The name of the interviewee has been changed and other information withheld for security reasons.

