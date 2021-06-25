WHO warns of 'humanitarian disaster' in Syria if no cross-border aid renewal

GENEVA Published: Jun 25, 2021, 02:49 PM(IST)

An aerial view shows tents at a camp for internally displaced people in northern Idlib, Syria, June 10, 2021. Picture taken with a drone June 10, 2021. Photograph:( Reuters )

Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva news briefing that a failure of the UN Security Council to renew the mandate for another year on July 10 would make it impossible to deliver vaccines to the region, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Failure to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria which expires next month could result in a new "humanitarian disaster" for the country`s rebel-held region in the northwest, a World Health Organization spokesman said on Friday.

