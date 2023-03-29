Who is Alexei Moskalyov? Russian man whose daughter drew anti-war pictures sentenced to two years in prison

Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian citizen whose 13-year-old daughter made an anti-war painting at school, was sentenced to two years in jail on Tuesday on the charges of 'discrediting the armed forces.' However, the whereabouts of Alexei Moskalyov is not known. According to an official post by the court, he fled from house arrest.

What did Alexei Moskalyov's daughter Masha draw?

The investigation began in April last year when Alexei Moskalyov's 13-year-old daughter drew a picture depicting Russian missiles heaping down on a Ukrainian mother and child. Masha's drawing also featured a Ukrainian flag with the words 'Glory to Ukraine' and 'No to war' written over the Russian tricolour. The school head informed the police about the painting.

His struggle with the Russian investigators continued as the police examined his social media activity and fined him $460 for criticising the Russian military. Later, based on a social media post from June, the authorities filed another case against him for suspicion of 'discrediting the armed forces' in December.

The police convicted Moskalyov over his social media comments about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In March, the authorities house-arrested Moskalyov and separated him from his daughter. Masha was placed in a children's home in their hometown of Yefremov, south of Moscow.

Prigozhin calls verdict against Alexei Moskalyov 'unfair'

The founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called the court's decision unfair and asked for a review. Wagner Group is Russia's most fierce mercenary group involved in the war in Ukraine. He wrote a letter to the case prosecutor and published it on the Telegram account of his press service. He wrote, "Especially because his daughter Masha will be forced to grow up in an orphanage."

Prigozhin called for lawyers associated with Wagner to be allowed to work for the defender in a joint appeal. Furthermore, the banned human rights group Memorial referred to Moskalyov as a political prisoner.

Alexei Moskalyov's case has flared an outcry amongst Russian human right activist. It also sparked an online campaign to reunite the father and daughter. His lawyer, Vladimir Biliyenko, stated he saw his client last Monday and did not know his whereabouts. He told Reuters, "At the moment, to be honest, I'm in a state of shock."

He added Masha would stay in the children's home for a while, and the defence would appeal against the two-year sentence verdict. Biliyenko visited Masha in the children's home 'Social Rehabilitation Centre for Minors Number 5' on Tuesday. He returned with the sketches she drew for her father. He also photographed a letter she wrote to her father. It read, "Dad, you're my hero."

