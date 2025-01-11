What caused the LA wildfires? All you need to know

{{ primary_category.name }}
Los Angeles is experiencing devastating wildfires that have destroyed around 10,000 properties and claimed the lives of 11 people. Firefighters are struggling to contain the blazes as strong winds reaching 100 miles an hour fan the flames.
Investigators are looking into various potential causes of the fires, with arson being a significant possibility. On Thursday (Jan 9) a homeless man was detained by the LAPD on suspicion of starting the Kenneth fire, although confirmation is still pending.
Other potential causes of the wildfires include lightning, utility line malfunctions, accidental fires from debris burning or fireworks. However, no definitive cause has been identified yet.
As per the National Fire Protection Association, lightning is the most common source of forest fires in the US. However, this was quickly ruled out by investigators, as there was no report of lighting in the Palisades or the terrain around Eaton, reported AP news agency.
Fires sparked by utility lines apart from blazes set intentionally are also a probable reason. However, utility fires are yet to be identified as the reason behind the massive wildfires. Utility companies such as South California Edison have reported no service interruptions or anomalies in the areas affected by the fires.
Scientists link the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires to human-caused climate change, which has altered weather patterns, leading to conditions conducive to such disasters.
Years of drought followed by unusually wet seasons have resulted in excessive vegetation growth, making the region highly susceptible to fires.
