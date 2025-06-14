/What 29 states want deleted from Instagram: Stories, infinite scroll, autoplay and beauty filters

The trial that opened in an Oakland federal courtroom on August 18 has been reported almost entirely through its money. The more consequential part of the case is a list of product features.

Four states — California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey — are trying the case on behalf of a coalition of 29. They are not only seeking penalties. They are asking a federal judge to order Meta to remove things from Instagram and Facebook, nationwide, and to destroy the systems built on data taken from children.

The Feature List

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For the consumer protection claims, the states want Meta ordered to remove what they characterise as addictive design features. The list reported from the filings covers infinite scroll, autoplay, ephemeral content, beauty filters and engagement-optimised algorithms, alongside age restrictions the company would have to enforce.

'Ephemeral content' is the term that deserves attention. On Instagram, that is Stories — posts that vanish after 24 hours.

Stories is not a peripheral feature. It sits at the top of the app, it is where a large share of daily posting happens, and it is one of the two formats that carry Instagram's advertising business. An order requiring its removal would not be a modification to Instagram. It would be a different product.

Why Disappearing Posts Are In The Complaint

The states' theory is that these features are not neutral conveniences but deliberate engineering against a young user's ability to stop.

Infinite scroll removes the natural stopping point a page break used to provide. Autoplay starts the next video before a decision to watch it has been made. Beauty filters are alleged to drive appearance comparison in adolescents, particularly girls.

Ephemeral content works differently, and the mechanism is time pressure. Content that expires in 24 hours creates a reason to return before it is gone. It converts absence into loss. Applied to a teenager whose social standing is mediated through the app, the argument runs, a disappearing post is an instrument for compelling daily attendance rather than a creative format.

Meta's position is that these are ordinary product features used by billions of adults, and that the states have worked backwards from harm to design.

The Larger Remedy

The demand with the widest implications is not on the feature list at all.

Under the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, all 29 states allege Meta collected data from large numbers of under-13s who were permitted onto the platforms without parental consent. If the court finds that breach, the states want Meta to delete that data — and to delete the algorithms and models trained on it.

That second half is the significant one. Deleting a database is an afternoon's work. Deleting every model trained on improperly collected data means unwinding years of recommendation systems and retraining them on a clean corpus, with no straightforward way to prove what was and was not contaminated.

It is a remedy regulators have reached for before in smaller cases, and it is far more expensive to comply with than a fine. A penalty is paid once. An order to destroy the models is a rebuild of the product.

The Allegations

The states argue Meta designed Instagram and Facebook to be addictive to minors through algorithms encouraging compulsive use, knew from its own research that the platforms were harming young users, and publicly downplayed the risk while continuing to optimise for engagement.

Kentucky's attorney general, Russell Coleman, has described it as the largest consumer protection lawsuit in United States history.

California's attorney general, Rob Bonta, framed the case as being about restitution rather than damages — an important distinction, because restitution asks the court to strip a defendant of what it gained rather than to compensate for what victims lost.

Meta's Answer

Paul Schmidt, arguing for Meta, told the court the states had misrepresented the company's platforms and policies and built their case by cherrypicking internal documents and comments.

The company points to Instagram Teen Accounts, introduced in 2024, which restrict who can contact under-age users, and to parental controls allowing time limits. Its broader argument is that the features at issue are used by adults worldwide without the harms alleged, and that correlation between adolescent distress and social media use has not been established as causation in the way the states require.

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify, as is Adam Mosseri, who runs Instagram.

The Number That Is Being Misreported

Coverage has widely described the states as seeking $1.4 trillion, a figure just below Meta's market capitalisation. That is not the states' number.

It is Meta's own calculation — the theoretical maximum produced by applying the $20,000 statutory penalty per alleged violation across every claim. Meta's lawyers put it forward to argue the exposure is vastly disproportionate.

What the states have actually told the court is roughly $193 billion, according to California Deputy Attorney General Megan O'Neill, with the attorneys general indicating $200 billion as the more likely figure.

That is still an enormous sum. But the difference between $193 billion and $1.4 trillion is the difference between a survivable penalty and an extinction event, and the larger number entered circulation because the defence found it useful.

The Jury Does Not Decide

Eight jurors were selected, and their role is advisory only.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will decide liability, penalties and remedies herself. The jury's finding is consultative — she is required to consider it, not to follow it.

This matters for how the case should be read. A jury verdict reported as a win or loss for either side will not be the outcome. And the injunctive remedies — the feature removals, the algorithm deletion — were always going to be the judge's decision rather than a jury's, because equitable relief of that kind is a matter for the bench.

Gonzalez Rogers has been on the federal bench for nearly two decades and has handled some of the largest technology cases to reach it. She has already granted the states partial summary judgment on certain COPPA notice and consent issues, which means Meta entered the trial having lost ground on the federal claim before opening statements.

What Happens Next

The trial is expected to run six to eight weeks, with a verdict anticipated around October.

It is the first state attorney general bellwether drawn from 3,137 consolidated cases in the wider multidistrict litigation over social media and adolescent addiction, and the first of them to reach a jury. School districts and individual families are behind it in the queue.

That is what gives this case weight beyond its own outcome. A bellwether exists to price the rest. Whatever Judge Gonzalez Rogers orders — on penalties, on features, on the algorithms — becomes the reference point for thousands of cases still waiting, and for every other platform whose product rests on the same design choices.