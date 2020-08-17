We have a very important trade relationship with China: Australia finance minister Mathias Cormann to WION

More than a million people out of work. The worst recession in twenty-nine years. A second wave of infections. This pandemic has triggered several problems for Australia. The country’s Finance Minister Mathias Cormann faces a tall ask. He is experienced, having served as the Minister for Finance under three Prime Ministers since 2013. But his troubles do not end there. He has to deal with a war mongering China too. Angered by Australia’s push for an investigation into the origins of Wuhan virus. Beijing has been slapping tariffs. How does he plan to these challenges.

On Monday (August 17) WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay spoke to Mr Cormann. Here is an excerpt from that exclusive interview.



PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY: Your Prime Minister was the first leader to call for an investigation into the coronavirus outbreak. More than one hundred countries backed that call at the WHO. Are you satisfied with the pace of, and that the shape that that investigation has taken. And do you believe that it will yield something meaningful.



MATHIAS CORMANN: We do hope that it will yield something meaningful. It is just good practice that when something bad happens that you try and get to the bottom of what happened and why, to make sure that you put yourself in the best possible position to prevent such events into the future and to improve the way you can respond to it. In this circumstance right now, around the world, countries continue to deal with the crisis. We are very focused on the crisis response as the first priority. Then, as you would expect, and that is entirely appropriate, we do expect that the independent review by the WHO will continue at the appropriate pace. Eventually we do hope that it will yield outcomes that will help the world avoid such a disaster in the future and respond to it better in the future.

PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY: Would you say that the tariffs imposed by China on Australia were a retaliation after your demand for an investigation?



MATHIAS CORMANN: We have a very important relationship with China. We have a very important relationship with countries all around the world when it comes to trade. These are mutually beneficial relationships. From time to time there will be differences of opinion on certain issues. Every country, every sovereign country, will address these issues from the perspective of its national interest. We take the view that between countries in a mutually respectful relationship these issues have to be worked through positively and constructively. As a trading nation we are committed to having the best possible relationship with all countries around the world. That is the position we come from.

PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY: Would you say that Australia is in a trade war with China?

MATHIAS CORMANN: We do not use language like that. We have a very important trade relationship with China. China buys our products because they value and need our product. One of our biggest exports into China is iron ore. The reason we are able to sell iron ore into China is because it is of high quality and China is able to use that iron ore in order to help develop and grow their economy. As I say, trade ultimately is most successful when it is mutually beneficial. That is how we always look at it.

PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY: I will come back to that statement from you. But staying with the relationship between Australia and China, China has been Australia’s largest trading partner. As of June this year, China accounted for more than 30 per cent of Australia exports. Considering this dependence, quote unquote on China, can your Government still pursue an aggressive strategy when it comes to an investigation on the coronavirus?

MATHIAS CORMANN: I do not accept the framing of the relationship as one of dependence. We sell Australian products and services all around the world. We sell them into countries where there is demand for the products and services we sell. The reason we are able to sell Australian products and services into China is because there is a demand for those products out of China. It is a mutually beneficial relationship.



PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY: Are certain forces in China threatening your national interest?



MATHIAS CORMANN: No. As I say, we have a very important, strategic, as well as commercial, bilateral relationship with China. It is a relationship which we value. We will continue to do our best to have the best possible relationship. But, when there are issues from time to time, as there will be in any relationship, on which we have a difference of opinion, our perspective is that those issues have to be worked through constructively on their merits. That is what we set out to do.

PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY: How would you describe Australia’s relationship with India at the moment?



MATHIAS CORMANN: Australia’s relationship with India is incredibly warm. It is a very important relationship. Our Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Modi have a very strong, personal relationship. They enjoy working with each other on matters of mutual benefit. Australia has a very strong, highly valued Indian migrant community here in Australia, which is making a magnificent contribution to our country. We believe that the Indian-Australian bilateral relationship is in very good shape. We look forward to it going from strength to strength into the future.

PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY: You worked with three different Prime Ministers as Finance Minister. Would you pick a favourite?



MATHIAS CORMANN: I have enjoyed working with all three of them. Prime Minister Morrison is doing an outstanding job.